January 24, 2023

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of the Tragedy in Monterey Park, California

Beginning immediately until sunset January 26, 2023

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Thursday, January 26, 2023 in honor of the lives lost from the senseless acts of violence that took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Monterey Park, California at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Lunar New Year should be a day of celebration, not fear. Our prayers are with the AAPI community and everyone affected by the gun violence in Monterey Park, California."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

