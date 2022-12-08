Government and Politics

December 8, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, December 9 in honor of Warren County Sheriff Deputy Jose Angel Deleon, who passed away this past weekend in an on-duty vehicular accident. Deputy Deleon had served with the Warren County Sheriff's Office since June 15, 2021.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend. We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.