May 18, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in honor of the individuals who lost their lives and who were injured during a senseless act of racial violence on Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo, New York.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“Senseless acts of hateful violence fueled by divisive and radical rhetoric have no place in our country. Our thoughts are with the Buffalo community as well as the friends and families of the victims as they recover from this tragedy.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



