May 20, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, May 21, in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative George Graham who passed away on Sunday, May 15. Graham represented District 12 as a member of the NC House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. He also served many years on the Lenoir County board of commissioners.

Funeral services for Graham will be held on Saturday in Kinston, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“The First Lady and I are sad about the passing of former Representative George Graham and send condolences to his family. His strong leadership and public service at both the local and state levels made lives better in eastern North Carolina and beyond.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

