Government and Politics

September 10, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning Sep 8th, until sunset on the day of interment in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Sep 8, 2022.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world. North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.