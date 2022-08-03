Government and Politics

August 3, 2022

Beginning immediately until sunset August 5, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in honor of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman who succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty on Monday. Fishman along with officers Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were injured yesterday while serving an involuntary commitment order in Dudley, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Today we adjourned the Council of State meeting in honor of Wayne Co. Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was tragically shot and killed yesterday in the line of duty. Last night and this morning I talked with Sheriff Pierce and I extend my deepest sympathy and gratitude to the Fishman family for Matthew’s life, courage and service to the people of his county and state."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



