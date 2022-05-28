Government and Politics

May 28, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately through sunset May 28, 2022 to honor the victims of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where a senseless act of violence was perpetrated on May 24 at Robb Elementary School.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community."

