Manning Announces Sixth District 2022 Congressional App Challenge Winner

January 4, 2023

Greensboro, NC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) announced the winner of North Carolina’s Sixth District 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The winning application is ‘Cygnus,’ an astronomy application that helps amateur and beginner astronomers pursue their astronomy goals. Cygnus was developed by Greensboro eight-grader, Ibrahim Shahid.

“The applicants in this year’s Congressional App Challenge demonstrated the immense talent and entrepreneurial mindset of students in North Carolina’s Sixth District,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning. “I applaud Ibrahim’s achievement in winning this year’s challenge and look forward to seeing his future successes.”

Find more information on the winning application below:

Student: Ibrahim Shahid

School: Kernodle Middle School

App name: Cygnus

App description: Cygnus is an astronomy website that helps amateur and beginner astronomers pursue their astronomy goals. Cygnus does this by dividing the Messier catalogue into the 4 seasons. Cygnus also provides supplemental background information, historical context, and viewing tips about each Messier object.

Cygnus features eyepiece and tetrad views which help provide information to the astronomer about what to expect while attempting to view the specific Messier object and provides information on which region of sky to point at to see that specific celestial object.

Finally, Cygnus features a referenceable interactive sky map (images provided by the Lincoln Calibration Sphere 1). This sky map can help stargazers visualize what the night sky above them looks like based on their current time and location (latitude and longitude). The sky map can also tell where the object is based on the positions of constellations. This can help astronomers notice that certain constellations have more Messier objects than others.