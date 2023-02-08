Manning Elected Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Government and Politics

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) was elected Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the 118th Congress. In her second term on the Committee, Rep. Manning will also serve on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia and the Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittees.



“I’m honored to have been elected by my colleagues as Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Foreign Affairs Committee plays a vital role in ensuring that the United States remains a global leader as we work to strengthen democracy worldwide, promote diplomacy, and maintain the global order,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning.



“I will continue to advance our interests and values in the Middle East, including supporting peace and strengthening the historic U.S.-Israel relationship. I am resolute in my commitment to supporting Ukraine, confronting the challenges posed by China, and promoting basic human rights for women and girls around the globe. I thank Ranking Member Meeks for his support, and I look forward to working with him, Chairman McCaul, and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to use the voice of the Committee to strengthen America’s leadership abroad.”



Prior to her election to Congress, Congresswoman Manning served as the first female Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federations of North America. In that role, Manning led an international coalition that assisted with refugee resettlement, disaster response, and advocacy to the United States federal government and our global allies.