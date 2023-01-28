Manning, Gottheimer, McCaul, Fitzpatrick Introduce Bipartisan Holocaust Education Bill in the House on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Government and Politics

January 28, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06), Co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (TX-10), and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) introduced the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons (HEAL) Act of 2023 with more than 60 cosponsors on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The bipartisan HEAL Act will direct the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to conduct a study on Holocaust education efforts in public schools nationwide, which will:

Determine which states and school districts require or do not require Holocaust education in their curriculum;

Determine which states and school districts offer optional Holocaust education;

Identify the standards and requirements schools mandate on this Holocaust education;

Identify the types and quality of instructional materials used to teach;

Identify the approaches used by schools to assess what students learn; and

Report the results of the study to Congress.

“It is vitally important to teach students about the history of the Holocaust and antisemitism and to empower them to recognize and confront hate whenever they see it. As we face rising antisemitism, it is critical to expand education nationwide about the history and unique nature of antisemitism, the conspiracy theories and scapegoating that have incited hatred and violence for centuries and led to the Holocaust. Education and understanding are a critical antidote to the spreading of misinformation and hate,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-6), Co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

A 2020 survey measuring Holocaust awareness in the U.S. found that roughly two-thirds of those asked did not know how many Jewish people died. The survey of Americans between 18 and 40 also found that 48% could not name one concentration camp or ghetto.

According to recent analysis, a majority of U.S. states do not have laws requiring public school students to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust.

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) most recent Audit of Antisemitic Incidents (2021) captured more than 2,700 incidents throughout the U.S. — a 34% increase from 2020 and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking these events in 1979.