Manning Leads North Carolina Delegation Members in Demanding North Carolina Walmarts Immediately End Policy Restricting Access to Misoprostol, Abide by Federal Civil Rights Law

Government and Politics

October 5, 2022

Greensboro, NC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06), Representatives David Price (NC-04), G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), Alma Adams (NC-12), and Deborah Ross (NC-02), sent a letter to Douglas McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, in response to the recent report that Walmart is refusing and restricting women’s access to the medication misoprostol in North Carolina. The members demanded that Walmart pharmacies in North Carolina immediately resume dispensing misoprostol regardless of a person’s perceived pregnancy status.

Misoprostol is a safe and legal FDA-approved medication for the treatment of stomach ulcers and arthritis in both men and women, and it also has multiple uses in obstetrics and gynecology including for the management of a miscarriage.

Manning and her colleagues wrote, “As Members of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation, we are concerned by reports alleging Walmart has directed its pharmacists to withhold misoprostol from patients. Such a policy has no legal basis and will harm countless people in North Carolina who rely on the 192 Walmart stores and pharmacies across our State for prescription medication. Denying access to misoprostol constitutes discrimination and jeopardizes the lives of patients who are experiencing miscarriages and subjects them to intrusive and potentially traumatizing inquisitions from pharmacists. We call on Walmart pharmacies in North Carolina to resume immediately dispensing misoprostol regardless of a person’s pregnancy status and allow pharmacists to fulfill their ethical obligation to prioritize patient care.”

The new policy also requires patients experiencing miscarriages to have a doctor present at the pharmacy, or an unnecessary diagnosis code, not typically included with a prescription, to validate their medical need for misoprostol.

Recent federal guidance clarifies that pharmacies shall not refuse to dispense misoprostol when filling a valid prescription from a provider otherwise they risk violating anti-discrimination law.

Read the full letter here.