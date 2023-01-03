Government and Politics

January 3, 2023

Manning’s Bipartisan Bill to Increase Transparency in Pharmaceutical Market Will Become Law



Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) voted to pass the bipartisan omnibus bill to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2023. The funding bill includes Congresswoman Manning’s bipartisan Biologics Transparency Act of 2022, Rep. Manning’s amendment to support the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service, and allocates $25.56 million for 15 Community Funding Projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District.



“I voted for omnibus funding package to keep the government open and invest in the American people. This legislation increases the maximum Pell Grant award for students, provides grants to local and state law enforcement agencies, lowers home energy costs, increases affordable housing, and supports military families and veterans.



“I’m also thrilled to announce that this package includes my amendment to support the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service as well as my bipartisan bill to increase transparency in the pharmaceutical industry. These commonsense fixes will help more Americans receive support when filing their taxes and ensure that lifesaving medications stay on the shelves all while driving market competition and lowering prices.



“Furthermore, this bill makes a historic investment in the Sixth District, delivering over $25 million in federal funding for 15 community projects across the Triad. These investments will support first responders, implement clean water projects, help students receive academic support, invest in workforce development programs and much more. In total, this package makes significant investments in North Carolina’s Sixth District,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06).



Find a full list of community projects receiving funding below:



·$75,000 to the Pleasant Garden Fire Department, Inc. for the Real Time UTV Response.



·$621,000 to One Step Further Inc. for the Gate City Coalition/Cure Violence Model Program.



·$2,000,000 to the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship for the Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation.



·$2,800,000 to the City of Winston-Salem for the Runnymede Water Infrastructure Improvements project.



·$2,000,000 to the City of High Point for a Commercial Shared-Use Kitchen.



·$2,420,000 to the Town of Kernersville for the Beeson Creek Stream Restoration.



·$300,000 to Guilford Child Development for a child development associate apprenticeship program.



·$1,000,000 to the United Way of Greater Greensboro, Inc. for job counseling, career training, and supportive services.



·$1,342,840 to Winston-Salem State University for the Intergenerational Center.



·$2,200,000 to Guilford County Schools for wraparound services, academic support, and learning hubs.



·$301,548 to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for teacher academy programs.



·$4,000,000 to the City of High Point for the Small-Scale Manufacturing Equitable Opportunity project.



·$4,000,000 to the City of Greensboro for the Elm-Eugene Street Gateway Complete Streets project.



·$1,000,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina for accelerating food assistance and job training.



·$1,500,000 to the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA for childcare expansion.



To learn more about the Community Funding Project process, visit Congresswoman Manning’s website here.



Representatives Kathy Manning (NC-06) and Richard Hudson (NC-08) introduced the Biologics Transparency Act of 2022, legislation to increase transparency in the pharmaceutical industry, prevent drug shortages, and drive market competition. This bill was included in the omnibus package and will soon be signed into law.



Representative Kathy Manning’s amendment (Manning Amendment #125) allocates an additional $1 million to help the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service with identity theft casework and refund fraud casework. The amendment first passed the House in July of 2022 and was included in the omnibus package.



Additional legislative priorities for Democrats included in the FY2023 funding bill include:



·Increase in the maximum Pell Grant award by $500 annually;



·Increase Nonprofit Security Grant Funding for security at places at worship by $65 million for a total of $305 million;



·Violence Against Women Act prevention and prosecution programs received a 21.7% increase in funding;



·$45 million in grants to prevent and respond to hate crimes;



·$4.4 billion in grants for state and local law enforcement;



·$3.5 billion in discretionary funding for the FDA to address the opioid crisis and medical supply chain issues;



·More than doubles funding for public school construction on military bases and increases the housing and food allowance for military families by 11%;



·Provides a combined $388 million to create 21,500+ affordable housing units for low-income families, survivors of domestic violence, veterans, and the elderly and disabled;



·$1 billion for LIHEAP (Low Income Home and Energy Assistance Program);



·$118.7 billion to provide medical care to our nation’s veterans.