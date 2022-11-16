Manning Statement on Dedication of the Senator Kay Hagan Air Traffic Control Tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport

Government and Politics

Greensboro, NC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) released the below statement following the Piedmont Triad International (PTI) airport’s dedication of its newly built air traffic control tower to the late Senator Kay Hagan.

“Today, the new air traffic control tower was named after Senator Kay Hagan in recognition of her hard work in securing the funding for this important upgrade to the PTI airport,” Congresswoman Manning. “I know this building will serve as a fitting representation of her towering strength, love, and devotion to our community.”