Manning Statement on the Release of Video Depicting the Death of Tyre Nichols

Government and Politics

January 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) shared the following statement ahead of the release of video depicting the homicide of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five former Memphis police officers.

“Like so many others across this country, I was stunned and sickened by the news of the violent beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols. While we don’t yet know the details of what took place, it is impossible to understand how a traffic stop could result in the death of another young black man. As we await the release of video footage depicting Mr. Nichols’ death, I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

“I commend the Memphis Police Chief and Shelby County DA for acting swiftly to dismiss and charge the five officers who senselessly beat Tyre Nichols to death. Mr. Nichols’ civil and human rights were grossly violated by the people who swore an oath to protect him and the Memphis community. The five officers involved must be held accountable.

“This horrifying incident is a painful reminder that we must continue working to create a criminal justice system that is fair and impartial to all. During this dark hour, I wish the Nichols family strength. May Tyre’s memory be a blessing to all who knew him.”