Manning Tours New Kernersville State Veterans Home

Government and Politics

November 22, 2022

Kernersville, NC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) toured the site of the new North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kernersville to receive an update on the progress toward opening the facility in early 2023.

“I was glad to visit the site of the long-awaited KernersvilleState Veterans Home and see firsthand the progress on this major new facility for our local veterans,” said Congresswoman Manning. “I appreciate Secretary Gaskin’s commitment to swiftly completing all remaining work on this facility so that our veterans can access this state-of-the-art home as soon as possible. In Congress, I remain committed to helping our veterans receive the care they need and benefits they earned.”

Congresswoman Manning wrote to the NC Department of Military and Veteran Affairs in October. In response to her request, the Department provided Manning’s office answers to each of the questions she asked on behalf of local veterans.

The Kernersville State Veterans Home is a state-owned and state-operated facility. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $27,806,922 in federal funds in 2019 to help construct the facility, funded by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2018 Omnibus Funding bill (P.L. 115-141).