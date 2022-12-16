Manning Votes to Support VA Health Care Workers

Government and Politics

December 16, 2022

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) cosponsored and voted for the VA Workers Fairness Act of 2021, legislation to ensure that the VA’s Title 38 health care workers who serve our veterans have the same rights currently granted to other federal employees and VA clinicians.



“Supporting VA health care workers helps veterans get the quality care they need. VA nurses, physicians, dentists, and PAs, like those who serve the veterans of the Sixth District in Kernersville, deserve fair workplace protections,” Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06). “What’s more, this legislation empowers the VA to increase competitive pay so they can recruit and retain the best qualified health care professionals and allows workers to raise concerns over staff shortages that may impact timely patient care. I’m proud to support VA medical professionals and will always work to improve patient care for those who served our nation.”



Health care providers with the VA are currently exempt from collective bargaining on matters of professional conduct or competence, peer review, or changes to employee compensation, which bars them from raising concerns over staffing shortages and diminishes the ability to offer competitive pay to attract workers to the VA. The VA Employee Fairness Act of 2021 removes this exemption.



This November, Congresswoman Manning helped secure an opening timeline for the State Veterans Home in Kernersville and toured the facility to get an on-the-ground status update. Additionally, Congresswoman Manning cosponsored and voted for the Honoring Our PACT Act, which delivered health care benefits to millions of veterans, and their survivors, who were exposed to toxins during their service.