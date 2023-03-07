Mark Robinson Can't Run Away From His Extremism

Government and Politics

Following Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson’s State of the State response, a Charlotte Observer editorial is calling out his attempt to sound “reasonable” and reminding North Carolinians of his extreme record, writing: “That is who our lieutenant governor really is. It’s who he always has been. It’s telling — and troubling — that North Carolina Republicans chose Robinson to deliver this address.”

In the last two weeks, Robinson has headlined CPAC, reiterated his support for a complete abortion ban, and called the transgender movement “demonic.” He can’t run away from his extremism when it’s politically convenient for him. North Carolinians won’t be fooled.

Read more:

Charlotte Observer: Who is this Mark Robinson that suddenly wants ‘thoughtful discussion’ in NC?

It was very different than the Mark Robinson we were given a glimpse of throughout the past month.

Last week, he appeared on a radio show with a state representative and voiced his support for a total abortion ban.

And just two weeks before that, Robinson appeared on a podcast with former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, where he continued the anti-transgender hate speech that has unfortunately become his brand.

That is who our lieutenant governor really is. It’s who he always has been. It’s telling — and troubling — that North Carolina Republicans chose Robinson to deliver this address.

It reads as a tacit acceptance of Robinson as the leader of their party, despite his dangerous rhetoric.

You cannot divorce the Mark Robinson who tried to represent the best of his party on Monday night from the Mark Robinson who often represents its worst. The man who delivered a statewide address on Monday night may run for governor, but the man who spews hate in church sermons, radio shows, conservative conferences and podcasts will be on the ballot, too.



