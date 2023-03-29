McHenry Announces Details for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Government and Politics

March 29, 2023

Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) announced submission deadlines for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Since the competition began in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have participated in this nationwide event showcasing the incredible talent of our nation's young artists.



“Every year, I look forward to the Congressional Art Competition and seeing the creativity and skill of Tenth District art students," said Congressman McHenry. "It is an honor to continue the tradition of recognizing these talented art students and seeing the winner displayed in the U.S. Capitol."



The "Grand Prize" winner of the Tenth District's Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork prominently displayed in the U.S. Capitol beside the winning pieces from each Congressional district.



All entries will be judged by a panel, and one winner will be selected. The deadline to submit the artwork is Monday, May 1, 2023. Artwork must be submitted to any of Congressman McHenry's district offices before the May 13 deadline. The district office locations are listed below:



Hickory District Office

1990 Main Ave. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm



Mooresville District Office

Iredell County Government Center South

2nd Floor

610 East Center Avenue

Mooresville, NC 28115

Wednesday 11:00am-4:00pm



Once all artwork has been received, submissions will be posted on the Congressman's Facebook page and users can share their thoughts on the work by liking their favorites.



The Congressional Art Competition is a privately-funded competition with support from the Congressional Institute. For contest rules and information, please click here.