McHenry Announces Tenth District Service Academy Appointees-2022

Government and Politics

September 6, 2022

McHenry Announces Tenth District Service Academy Appointees

Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) announced Hanani Doña and Anthony Franson from North Carolina's Tenth Congressional District have accepted appointments to our nation's military service academies for the Class of 2026. Each of these students applied for a nomination through Congressman McHenry's office and were interviewed by the Congressman's Military Advisory Committee.

"Congratulations to Hanani and Anthony on this incredible achievement," said Congressman McHenry. "Each has already accomplished a great deal and I am confident they will continue to be excellent representatives of the Tenth District as they join some of the best and brightest in our nation. I wish them best of luck in their future endeavors and commend them for their commitment to serving our nation as 2nd and 4th generation service academy appointees respectively."

Hanani Doña of Lake Norman, NC is the daughter of Avemailda and Ed Doña and graduated from Lake Norman High School in 2022. In high school Hanani was on the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, and a nationally ranked, four year varsity swimmer. She is attending the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs. Hanani is a second generation Air Force Academy cadet.

Anthony Franson of Reidsville, NC is the son of Sarah Kettles and Joe Franson and graduated from Reidsville High School in 2022. In high school Anthony was the captain of the football, soccer, and swim teams, editor of the yearbook, a member of the National Honor Society, and a leader in the Civil Air Patrol. He is attending the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. Anthony is a fourth generation Naval Academy midshipman.

If you or someone you know would like to be nominated for a US Service Academy my office is now accepting applications from eligible students in North Carolina's Tenth Congressional District. Students seeking a congressional nomination should call the Hickory District Office at (828) 327-6100 to request an application. The application deadline is October 1st. Students must also complete an application process with the academy or academies they choose. Click here to learn if you meet the eligibility requirements to be nominated to a U.S. Service Academy.