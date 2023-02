Government and Politics

February 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10), the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, led the Committee's first hearing of the Congress on combatting the economic threat from China. Chairman McHenry and Committee Republicans are unified in the belief that we must outcompete China on the global stage by reinforcing American values, rather than undermining them.

Watch Chairman McHenry’s opening remarks by clicking here