McHenry Cosponsors Legislation to Designate Highway 74 as Future Interstate

April 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) issued the following statement after the introduction of H.R. 2551, which would amend the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991 to designate a portion of Route 74 in the Tenth District as a future interstate.



"I am proud to join Congressman Chuck Edwards in sponsoring legislation to designate Highway 74 as a future interstate. This action would create potential funding opportunities to improve this highway for my constituents in Cleveland and Rutherford Counties. Highway 74 is vital to existing and future industry in the Tenth District, and this change will help provide enhanced transportation in the region"



Bill sponsor, Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11), released the following statement:



"US 74 is vital to keeping the region and the state running, and I’m pleased to sponsor this bill to designate the corridor from Polk County to Gaston County as a future interstate. Having an interstate within county lines significantly increases companies’ interests in locating to these areas, opening the door to even greater economic opportunities in Western North Carolina.”



A future interstate designation will allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to place corresponding signs along the corridor while the road is brought up to interstate standards. The future interstate designation is expected to attract new business in Cleveland and Rutherford Counties.



Click here to the full text of H.R. 2551.