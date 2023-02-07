McHenry on President Biden's State of the Union Address

Government and Politics

February 7, 2023

Tonight, Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement on President Joseph R. Biden's second State of the Union Address:



"During tonight’s State of the Union, President Biden did what he does best: ignore the realities facing every day Americans in favor of political theater and progressive goals. Thanks to his reckless far-left policies, Americans have struggled with skyrocketing inflation, seen crime rise at alarming rates, and feel less secure thanks to an open border and unchecked global threats like China. Rather than solutions to these problems, President Biden called for more of the same bad policies that have left a majority of Americans feeling worse off financially than ever before.



"To make matters worse, President Biden failed to meaningfully address one of the greatest threats facing our nation: the crisis at the southern border. It is his policies that have accelerated this crisis leading to an overwhelming number of illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs like fentanyl flooding in to our communities. I was honored to have Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell join me as my guest at tonight’s State of the Union. As someone who works each day to keep the Tenth District safe, Sheriff Campbell has seen firsthand the consequence of President Biden’s inaction on the border.



"Tonight, President Biden demonstrated once again how out of touch he is with every day Americans like those here in western North Carolina. The American people don’t need reactionary policies, they need real solutions that will keep them safe and make it easier for them to provide for their families."