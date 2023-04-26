McHenry Votes to Limit Government Spending, Save Taxpayer Dollars, and Grow Our Economy

Government and Politics

April 26, 2023

Washington - Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement on the House passage of H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. This bill would raise the debt ceiling responsibly, cut government spending, and grow our economy.



“It’s critical that we raise the debt ceiling with as little brinksmanship as possible. Unfortunately, President Biden and Congressional Democrats continue to play political games at the expense of the American people. Like Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Biden before him, Speaker McCarthy is pushing to use the debt limit as a time to take stock of government spending, which has been too high for too long. Speaker McCarthy has united House Republicans around a plan to responsibly raise the debt limit, while limiting government spending, saving taxpayer money, and growing our economy. It’s time for President Biden to put partisanship aside and come to the table to negotiate with Republicans to avoid default and get America’s fiscal house in order.”



BACKGROUND: The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 will address our debt ceiling and get our fiscal house in order:

-Limit government spending by returning spending levels to FY22 levels, saving $3.6 trillion.

-Save taxpayer dollars by reclaiming unspent COVID funds, eliminating "Green New Deal" tax credits, and ending unnecessary IRS funding that will be used to target hardworking Americans.

-Grow the economy by strengthening the workforce, reining in executive powers, and lowering energy costs.

-Responsibly raise the debt ceiling.