McHenry Votes to Lower Energy Costs

Government and Politics

March 30, 2023

Washington - Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement on the House passage of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. This bill seeks to achieve energy independence and lower energy costs for the American people.



"President Biden inherited a country on the path to energy independence. He not only stopped us in our tracks – he put our nation in reverse. From canceling the Keystone Pipeline on day one to ending lease purchases, this administration is killing American jobs and making us dependent on foreign production. The end result is predictable and painful for the American people: higher energy costs at home and at the gas pump. Today, House Republicans passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, to bring relief to those struggling with soaring energy costs and put us back on track to achieve energy independence. By unleashing American energy, we can deliver jobs and lower costs to the American people while strengthening our national security."



Background: The Lower Energy Costs Act seeks to fulfill two major energy goals:



- Increase production and export of American energy.

- Reduce the regulatory burdens that make it harder to build American infrastructure and grow our economy.

Click here to read the full text of H.R. 1.