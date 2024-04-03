Government and Politics

April 3, 2024

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is running for Labor Commissioner. That prospect should terrify businesses owners across North Carolina.

Winston burst onto the political scene after getting arrested protesting law enforcement in 2016 in uptown Charlotte.

He later ran for City Council with the backing of the city’s left-wing political machine, even rising to the become Mayor Pro Tem.

Among Winston’s actions on the City Council include voting against routine measures to buy ammunition for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

https://nsjonline.com/article/2023/03/charlotte-city-council-nearly-balks-at-buying-ammunition-for-police/

Winston, even after enough council members apparently came to their senses, still refused to support the measure.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/charlotte-city-council-nearly-votes-to-deny-ammunition-purchase-for-law-enforcement/

Earlier this year, the Charlotte City Council had to pass an ordinance re-instituting criminal charges for acts such as “public urination, defecation and public masturbation” after outcry from the city’s residents.

He has explicitly called for collective bargaining since the beginning of his political career (see: headline) and spoke at an AFL-CIO convention as a "union stagehand, racial justice activist, and member of IATSE Local 322." Wonder where he stands on Right to Work laws?



“Braxton Winston would be the most radical Labor Commissioner in the history of North Carolina. From his history opposing law enforcement on the Charlotte City Council to his stated goals to enact on far-left agenda against North Carolina businesses, voters should reject Braxton Winston in November,” said NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer.