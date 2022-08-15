Government and Politics

August 15, 2022

Meet My Opponent

COURTNEY GEELS FOR TRUTH

My name is Courtney Geels, and I am running for congress because our nation needs healing. The media is distorting the truth and dividing our people. Establishment politicians have given up the fight for America, our values, and our constitution.

We need courageous voices to stand up for our freedom against government overreach and a broken bureaucracy. We can’t continue to make decisions based on manipulated slogans. The working class needs someone who understands them and wants to work FOR them. I am that working class. I want to advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves, just like I do for my patients in the hospital.

If you want mandates, broken promises, and worn-out policies, send a politician: but if you want to heal our nation and get things done in Washington, send a nurse.

TOWN HALL MEETING

You can hear, first hand, the full town hall between myself and my opponent, Valerie Foushee here.