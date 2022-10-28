Moldova Caucus Co-Chairs Price and Pfluger Support Sanctions Targeting Corruption in Moldova

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, DC (October 28, 2022) —Today, Congressional Moldova Caucus Co-Chairs, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11), released the following statement in response to the Treasury Department's recent sanctions on nine individuals and twelve entities associated with systemic corruption and Kremlin-linked election interference in the Republic of Moldova. These sanctions include two oligarchs, a former Moldovan government official, Vladimir Plahotniuc, and Moldovan politician and chairman of the Shor Party, Ilan Shor.

“Since its independence, Moldova has worked tirelessly to strengthen its democratic institutions while combatting the systemic corruption and pernicious election influence of the Russian government,” said Congressman David Price. “The recent Magnitsky Act sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department will counter Russia’s malign attempts at destabilizing and exploiting Moldova’s political and economic institutions. As I told my Moldovan counterparts in person last week with a congressional delegation, the U.S. continues to stand with Moldova to protect its hard-won democracy and independence.”

“Moldova is a key strategic partner for the United States,” said Congressman August Pfluger. “It is imperative that we continue to stand with them as they work to strengthen and protect their democratic values from the malign actions of the Putin regime.”

The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, E.O. 13818, issued on December 20, 2017, authorizes the President to impose economic sanctions on any foreign person identified as engaging in human rights abuse or corruption. The Global Magnitsky Act recognizes that the prevalence of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, had reached such scope and gravity as to threaten the stability of international political and economic systems.



