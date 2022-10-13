More Than 200 National Security Leaders Endorse Wiley Nickel for Congress

Government and Politics

October 13, 2022

Raleigh, NC – Today, Senator Wiley Nickel announced that 201 National Security leaders have endorsed his campaign for Congress in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. The endorsements, sent in a letter from National Security Leaders for America, include leaders across party lines: Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. The list also includes 89 Retired General Officers and Flag Officers, including 3 Four-Stars, 11 Retired Senior Enlisted 6 Former Cabinet or Service Secretaries, and 34 Former Ambassadors.

“These public servants truly know what it means to put country over party. I’m honored to earn their support,” said Wiley Nickel, Democratic candidate in NC-13. “This is a campaign about building coalitions, reaching across the aisle, and strengthening our democracy. North Carolina deserves representatives in Congress that will take national security seriously, and protect their rights.”

“After years of service to this nation, we know moral courage when we see it. Wiley Nickel has the moral courage necessary to take on the most pressing threats to our essential yet fragile democracy,” said the endorsement letter. “We know what happens when party loyalties replace patriotism. We know what happens when people decide violence is acceptable. We support Wiley Nickel because unlike his opponent, he understands that we cannot allow that to happen here. He is a coalition builder and moderate who can get things done.”

"As a proud North Carolina resident and voter, I want to see leaders in Congress who have a strong moral compass," said Retired Marine Corps Brigadier General George Walls, "Now more than ever, our country needs leaders that will put their country over their party. Wiley Nickel is that kind of leader. He's spent a career delivering results for working families and fighting to make sure every single voter has a voice in our democracy."