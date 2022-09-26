Government and Politics

September 26, 2022

Murphy Announces New Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC) announced that Kris Skrzycki will serve as his Chief of Staff, and Communications Director Kate Currie will take on the added role of Deputy Chief of Staff.

“Kris Skrzycki is a skilled and highly qualified professional, bringing more than 20 years of proven leadership and experience to our team,” said Rep. Murphy. “Kris has faithfully served the American people at some of the highest levels of government for two decades, and my office is fortunate to be gaining him as a trusted and valued resource. I look forward to working alongside Kris to advance the priorities of North Carolina’s Third Congressional District.”

“Kate is an incredibly valuable asset to our office, and I look forward to seeing her embrace her new role as Deputy Chief of Staff,” said Rep. Murphy. “She is a highly respected member of our office, a skilled communicator, and a loyal public servant on behalf of Eastern North Carolina. Kate will do a great job in her new capacity, working alongside Kris to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing our state and our nation.”

Background:

Before coming to Rep. Murphy’s office, Kris Skrzycki served as Chief of Staff for two Members of Congress, the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) and Rep. Tom Price, M.D. (R-GA). His decades of conservative policy experience include leading the Office of National Drug Control Policy and serving as Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump Administration.