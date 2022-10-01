Government and Politics

October 1, 2022

Murphy Announces USDA Rural Development Grant for Duplin County

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a $24,700 grant for the Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. in Duplin County. The funding will be used to purchase new firefighting equipment including pagers, portable radios, turnout gear, and self-contained breathing apparatus face masks.

“It is imperative that our rural fire departments have the resources they need to protect our communities and save lives,” said Rep. Murphy. “This Rural Development grant is a huge win for Duplin County, as it will help better prepare our firefighters and county residents with cutting edge technology and safety equipment in case of emergency. This is a much-needed investment in Eastern North Carolina.”