September 6, 2022

Murphy Applauds $1.3M Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships Grant in Kinston

Kinston, N.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston, N.C.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response to the grant:

“We are incredibly grateful that HHS has awarded this grant to improve low-income families’ access to quality education and exceptional family services here in Eastern North Carolina,” said Murphy. “Under-privileged children deserve the same opportunities as their peers, and the Early Head Start projects do an outstanding job in supporting families in need across our district.”

Background: EHS-CCP programs provide low-income families with comprehensive family services that prepare them for the transition into preschool and regular Head Start programs. Infants and toddlers in the program receive high-quality care and education, as well as access to exceptional learning environments. The project also works toward Head Start’s overall goal of preparing children and families for future education.