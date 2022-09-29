Government and Politics

September 29, 2022

Murphy: Biden Has Abused His Authority -It's Time To End The Public Health Emergency

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) published an opinion piece in the Washington Examiner highlighting President Biden’s systematic abuse of power under the guise of the Public Health Emergency. Read the full op-ed HERE or see text below.

End the 'Public Health Emergency' and Biden's abuse of authority

By Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D.

The Trump administration succeeded in deploying the Public Health Emergency in 2020 as an effective and genuine policy response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Health Emergency, first declared by the secretary of health and human services on Jan. 31, 2020, granted various authorities to the executive branch in response to COVID-19.

Unfortunately, what began as a necessary and steadfast policy measure under President Donald Trump has devolved into an unprecedented, dictatorial abuse of power under the Biden administration.

The Trump administration effectively used the Public Health Emergency executive powers to lead the world in the fight against COVID-19, forge an unprecedented public-private partnership to fund the development of therapeutics, and safeguard healthcare workers. There was a time and a place for such executive power, as with any catastrophic event.

Contrast this with today. More than two and a half years later, COVID-19 has been in an endemic phase for many months, with high vaccination rates, decreasing hospitalizations, and plummeting death rates. Yet President Joe Biden has nonetheless continued the Public Health Emergency long past its first designated course. Biden's reason for this is not about science — it’s about opportunities to abuse power.

