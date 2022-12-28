Government and Politics

December 28, 2022

Murphy Bill to Help Military Families Signed into Law

Washington, D.C. – Today, President Biden signed into law the VETS Credit Act, which will help student veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Buchanan (FL-16), included Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D.’s (NC-03) bill that makes it easier for dependents of veterans or active-duty military to retain transferred Post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits.

Murphy issued the following statement:

“Veterans across this nation earned their benefits with honorable military service to our country. With Rep. Buchanan’s VETS Credit Act signed into law, these benefits are guaranteed so that our servicemen and women returning home have easy access to a college education,” said Rep. Murphy. “I’m proud that my commonsense bill is included in the VETS Credit Act to ensure clerical errors do not prevent dependents from receiving well-earned educational assistance. This is a tremendous step for our outstanding military families. I’d like to thank Congressman Buchanan for including this essential piece of legislation in his bill and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for bringing it to my attention.”

The VETS Credit Act passed the U.S. House earlier this year on May 17th, 2022 with broad bipartisan support by a vote of 412-1. It passed the U.S. Senate last week unanimously.