Murphy Combats China's Meddling in American Trade

April 21, 2023

Washington, D.C. – This week, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) continued his fight to combat China’s meddling in American trade by signing on to the Fighting Trade Cheats Act and participating in two House Ways & Means hearings regarding China.

Fighting Trade Cheats Act

Rep. Murphy, as an original cosponsor, helped introduce Rep. Mike Bost’s (IL-12) Fighting Trade Cheaters Act, which would increase financial penalties for violating customs laws, allow action against individuals committing customs fraud, and exclude individuals who have committed fraud from participating in the importer of record program. The perpetrators are often Chinese companies flaunting trade or tariff rules.

“Bad actors in China should not have a leg-up over American companies operating in good faith,” said Rep. Murphy. “Trade cheats in China and across the world deserve swift justice so that American companies following the rules can realize financial success. Rep. Bost’s bill is a critical first step in tackling this unfair advantage by holding bad actors accountable.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has a long history of violating our trade agreements and stealing our jobs,” said Rep. Bost. “We are sharpening the teeth of America’s trade remedy laws and ensuring our manufacturers have the tools to fight back directly against trade cheats. This is America First legislation that puts foreign fraudsters on notice that there will be serious consequences for breaking our trade laws and hurting American workers.”

Countering China’s Trade Agenda Hearing

Rep. Murphy participated in Tuesday’s House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade hearing on Countering China’s Trade Agenda. Specifically, he brought to attention President Biden’s empowerment of China through the Administration’s careless push toward solar energy.

“Why would we embolden China to destroy American jobs and cheat American manufacturers,” said Rep. Murphy at Tuesday’s hearing. “We are literally selling ourselves out.”

You can watch his full remarks and line of questioning here.

Tax Code Subsidizing Green Corporations and the CCP Hearing

Rep. Murphy also participated in Wednesday’s House Ways and Means Committee hearing on how the U.S. Tax Code is subsidizing green corporate handouts that are directly benefiting the Chinese Communist Party.

“The United States is literally giving away our advantage to China,” said Rep. Murphy at yesterday’s hearing. “We have to wake up and understand that we have a country on the other side of the world that wants to see our demise, and we are feeding them with our own pursuit of clean energy when we could be doing it at home.”

You can watch his full remarks and line of questioning here.