Murphy Holds Service Academy Day for Aspiring Students

April 19, 2023

Greenville, N.C. – On Saturday, April 29, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will hold a Service Academy Day for students interested in joining one of the United States Service Academies.

This event will be on Saturday, April 29th at Craven Community College in New Bern. All interested 7th to 12th grade students, parents, and educators are welcome to attend and speak with Service Academy representatives to learn more about the United States Service Academies and the nomination process.

Those interested can RSVP to [email protected]

or call Rep. Murphy’s Greenville Office at 252-931-1003. You can also find more details on Rep. Murphy’s website.

“Our Service Academies are filled with some of the nation’s best and brightest individuals,” said Rep. Murphy. “The upcoming Service Academy Day will be an incredible opportunity for young men and women to learn more about the Service Academies and begin their journey as America’s next generation of leaders.”