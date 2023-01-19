Murphy Named to House Veterans' Affairs Committee

Government and Politics

January 19, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) was recommended by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. After previously serving on this committee in the 117th Congress, he specifically sought out a waiver to get reappointed in the 118th Congress. Upon the news, Rep. Murphy released the following statement:

“North Carolina’s Third District is home to more than 89,000 veterans and three major military bases. It is only fitting that these communities are duly represented before the House Veterans' Affairs Committee,” said Rep. Murphy. “By rule, and after having been selected for the House Ways and Means Committee, I had to relinquish my spot on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee until the end of the last Congress. Therefore, I applied for a waiver to get back on the committee for this Congress and am elated that it was granted,” Rep. Murphy continued. “Our active duty and retired military are so critical for our nation and our district, and I am honored and grateful to once again be serving on this esteemed committee. Going forth, I will continue to be a vocal advocate for those who have served and sacrificed for this great nation.”

BACKGROUND

Rep. Murphy previously served on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee (HVAC) in the 117th Congress. Members of the House Ways and Means Committee are typically only allowed one committee assignment. Recognizing the importance of continuing to serve on HVAC, Rep. Murphy requested an exemption to serve on two committees in the 118th Congress, which was granted.

During his time in Congress, Rep. Murphy has led on a number of veterans’ initiatives, including three measures that have been signed into law – the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act, and H.R. 6458.