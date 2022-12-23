Government and Politics

December 23, 2022

Murphy on $1.7 Trillion Omnibus: "Reckless Spending Over Actual Solutions"

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released a statement following his vote against the $1.7 trillion omnibus package.

“America deserves pragmatic solutions to the myriad of self-inflicted crises we face today. Among these are the record cost of goods, a southern border invasion, the fentanyl overdose epidemic, and skyrocketing crime,” said Rep. Murphy. “Unfortunately, Democrats have engaged in reckless spending over actual solutions that address these crises. This omnibus package is a monstrous spending spree that fuels inflation and divisive gender identity politics. Americans don’t want 4,000-plus pages of left-wing projects; they want lower prices, cheap gas, a secure border, and a nation that’s safe.”

Background:

Just over 48 hours before the vote, Senate and House Democrats released their 4,000-plus page omnibus appropriations package that continues Washington’s out-of-control spending. Done behind closed doors, the newly elected House Republican majority was shut out of the negotiating process entirely. The House voted 225 –201 to pass the bill.