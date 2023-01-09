Government and Politics

January 9, 2023

Murphy on Election for Speaker of the House

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) voted to elect Mr. Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. He released a statement following the election:

“While our democracy can at times be difficult, it is by far the best form of representative government,” said Rep. Murphy. “Despite some initial differences, after thoughtful, thorough, and meaningful discussions, Republicans came together and elected Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker of the House. Now moving forward, we will begin our work to deliver results for the American people. We can now address the onslaught of self-inflicted crises brought on by the Biden Administration and House Democrats. After two years of wasteful spending, record prices, pain at the pump, and a tragic southern border crisis, Republicans are united in tackling these issues and ending one-party rule.”

The final vote for Speaker of the House ended in a 216 McCarthy – 212 Jeffries count.