December 15, 2022

Murphy Pressures House Leadership for Bipartisan Solutions to Impending Medicare Payment Cuts to Physicians

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) and House GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues led a letter to House leadership requesting support to mitigate impeding Medicare payment cuts for providers in end-of-year legislation. In the letter sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, the 83 co-signers stress the urgent need for bipartisan solutions for immediate relief and long-term physician payment reform to ensure robust access to patient care, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Murphy, a practicing urologist, issued the following statement:

“Any cuts to Medicare payments for physicians would be disastrous for health care providers, America’s seniors, and the nation at large,” said Murphy. “Impending Medicare payment reductions would force many providers to permanently close their doors, leaving countless patients without access to affordable, quality care. As a physician of more than 30 years, I cannot stress enough the urgency with which Congress must come together to provide certainty and stability to the Medicare physician payment system. There is simply no profession in the nation that deals with such perennial cuts. I urge House leadership on both sides of the aisle to take immediate action to secure short-and long-term solutions to ensure the stability and continued success of the Medicare program.”

More than 160 national and state medical and health care organizations support Congressional action to halt Medicare Payment Cuts, including:

The American Medical Association, The American Medical Group Association, The American College of Surgeons, The American College of Emergency Physicians, and The American Health Care Association.