Murphy Releases Statement on Passage of Limit, Save, Grow Act

Government and Politics

April 26, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released a statement following tonight’s passage of the Limit, Save, and Grow Act.

“Government spending is out of control and bankrupting this nation - we are crippling our grandchildren’s future, and we simply cannot afford to continue down this path of self-destruction,” said Rep. Murphy. “The Limit, Save, Grow Act will be instrumental in returning spending to responsible levels and slashing the ridiculously wasteful programs that are poisoning this country. Contrary to the Democrats’ false and counterfeit claim, it will NOT cut Medicare, Social Security, or veterans’ access to healthcare. Rather, House Republicans are set on enhancing these vital programs through our pro-growth policies.”

BACKGROUND:

The Limit, Save, and Grow Act of 2023 will return spending levels to FY22 levels, save taxpayers $4.5 trillion by cutting woke and wasteful programs, and allow for 1% annual growth over the next ten years.

Notable savings include slashing unobligated COVID funds, preventing President Biden’s student loan bailout, and rescinding President Biden’s 87,000 new IRS agents.