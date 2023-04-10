Murphy Statement on COVID Emergency Termination

Government and Politics

April 10, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Murphy released a statement following President Biden’s signing of H.J. Res. 7, ending the national emergency related to COVID-19.

“This is a major win for the American People. Medically speaking, the COVID Emergency has been over for months,” said Rep. Murphy. “Under the guise of COVID, President Biden and the Democrats were able to abuse emergency powers and go on a spending spree in order to prevent the American people from returning to normal. After bipartisan votes in both chambers voted to end this declaration, President Bided finally was forced to end this declaration. Medicine needs to be rooted in hard, objective science, not politics.”

BACKGROUND:

President Trump issued a national emergency in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By continuing the national emergency, Democrats were able to spend trillions in taxpayer dollars and incentivize unemployment by expanding Medicaid enrollment. On February 1st, H.J. Res. 7 passed the House of Representatives on a bipartisan vote. On March 29th, H.J. Res. 7 passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote. President Biden had previously indicated he would veto the measure but has now signed it.