Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

Murphy Statement on Democrats' Unprecedented Move to Weaponize the IRS

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement after House Democrats moved to weaponize the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This comes on the heels of Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee releasing the former president’s tax returns:

“House Democrats took blatant, politically motivated action on their way out the door and into the minority,” said Rep. Murphy. “Democrats are hiding behind a claim that this committee report, and subsequent legislation, are about the presidential audit process – If that were true, why do they feel the need to put a private citizen’s tax returns, which are in the process of being audited, out for public view without reference or chance of clarification. During the markup, Republicans offered to study said IRS audit programs, but Democrats all rejected the motion choosing politics over meaningful action. Congress has never publicly disclosed the full private tax returns of an individual, and their actions set a dangerous precedent.”

Background:

In 1976, Congress amended Section 6103 of the IRC to establish that federal tax return information is confidential by default unless a statute expressly authorizes disclosure. Section 6103 has never been used to disclose the full private tax returns of an individual.

The 6103 inquiry must further a “legislative purpose” and not otherwise breach relevant constitutional rights or privileges. The Democrats’ proposed legislation is simply a means to an end to achieve political retribution.