December 12, 2022

Murphy to Co-Chair Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus

Washington, D.C. – Today, Reps. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC) and Kathy Castor (D-FL) announced that Rep. Murphy will serve as the Republican co-chair of the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus (CAMC) for the 118th Congress. Established in 2009, CAMC is a bipartisan group of lawmakers that promotes academic medicine in congressional policy discussions to ensure a healthier future for all Americans.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus alongside my colleague, Kathy Castor,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC). “I have been a physician and Professor of Surgery for more than 30 years. It is therefore such a privilege to help inform my fellow Members of Congress and the American people on the essential role that America’s medical schools, teaching hospitals, and faculty physicians play in improving our nation’s health outcomes. American medical innovation, science, and technology are driving unprecedented achievements in the research and development of lifesaving cures. I look forward to engaging in serious and productive conversations regarding the academic medicine community and the patients they serve.”

“I am looking forward to continuing to lead the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus with my new Co-Chair, Rep. Greg Murphy, in the 118th Congress,” said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL). “Since I was elected to Congress, I have worked to address the physician shortage and lift up the training, research and partnerships in academic medicine. Our bipartisan caucus was created to educate members of Congress and their staff on the critical, multi-faceted role of medical schools, teaching hospitals, and faculty physicians in improving our nation’s health. In Florida’s 14th Congressional District, I have witnessed firsthand the value of the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General Hospital, and the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital that are tireless in teaching and training the next generation of medical professionals. They have been a godsend as we grapple with various health crises like the Covid19 pandemic and the children’s mental health emergency. The impact of academic medical centers on our health system is undeniable, and I look forward to helping them continue to grow and provide quality health care to our neighbors in the upcoming Congress.

“Academic medicine is inextricably connected to the health of patients, families, and communities, nationwide,” said Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) President and CEO David J. Skorton, M.D. “The AAMC thanks Reps. Murphy and Castor for re-launching the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus and serving as its co-chairs. We look forward to working with them to grow the bipartisan membership of the Caucus and highlighting the patient care, health professions training, groundbreaking research, and community collaborations at medical schools and teaching hospitals across the country."