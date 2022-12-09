Government and Politics

December 9, 2022

Murphy to Co-Chair GOP Doctors Caucus for 118th Congress

Washington, D.C. –This week, the GOP Doctors Caucus elected Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. as a new Co-Chair for the 118th Congress. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. will complete his 4-year term at the end of the 117th Congress. Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. and Congressman Michael Burgess, M.D. will remain as Co-Chairs in the 118th Congress.

"As a practicing surgeon of more than 30 years, it’s a true honor to have the opportunity to serve as co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus," said Congressman Murphy, M.D. "It’s critical that physicians have a seat at the table as we work to enact meaningful patient-focused health care policy in America. I look forward to co-leading our GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues to improve our health care system, lower costs, and increase patient access to quality, affordable care."

"It was an honor serving as Co-Chair of the Doctors Caucus. I know Dr. Murphy will be an excellent addition as we move to the next Congress and address the many issues confronting physicians, providers, and patients," said Congressman Harris, M.D.

"I want to thank Dr. Harris for having worked diligently with Dr. Burgess and me as Co-Chairs and I look forward to having Dr. Murphy fill that role. The Doctors Caucus will continue working to utilize our diverse medical backgrounds to develop patient centered health policy, lower drug prices, empower patients to access the latest innovations and treatments, and enhance the physician-patient relationship," said Congressman Wenstrup, D.P.M. "I have had the privilege to serve in the GOP Doctors Caucus since I came to Congress, and I am looking forward to continuing my service as a Co-Chair in the 118th Congress."

"The Doctors Caucus provides crucial insight into America’s health policy. It has been an honor to serve as co-chair for the past 2 years and I look forward to serving my fellow doctors again next Congress. Congratulations to my friend, Dr. Murphy who will serve as a co-chair in the 118th Congress. I look forward to the leadership and insight he will bring to the caucus. I want to thank Dr. Harris for his service as co-chair of our caucus and am grateful that he will continue to be a leading voice in the caucus and in health policy moving forward," said Congressman Burgess, M.D.

Background:

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC) is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and a practicing urological surgeon of more than 30 years. When he is not serving his constituents in Washington, D.C., Dr. Murphy still sees patients a few times a month at Vidant Medical Center, a 1,000-bed level 1 Trauma Center serving 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.



Before entering public office, he served for three years as Chief of Staff of the Vidant Medical Center. Dr. Murphy has traveled extensively as a medical missionary over the last 35 years to Third World Countries including India, several parts of Africa, Nicaragua, and Haiti to care for at-risk patients in times of need.

The GOP Doctors Caucus is comprised of 18 health care providers serving in Congress who utilize their medical expertise and backgrounds to develop patient-centered health care policy. Its members include those in the fields of general practice, cardiothoracic surgery, anesthesiology, podiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, pharmacy, dermatology, urology, and emergency medicine.