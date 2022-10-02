Government and Politics

October 2, 2022

Murphy Votes NO on Democrats Continuing Resolution, Champions GOP Commitment to America

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement after voting NO on the Democrats’ continuing resolution:

“At a time when North Carolina families are battling 40-year high inflation and a broken economy, this legislation is a missed opportunity to confront some of the Biden Administration’s biggest self-inflicted crises,” said Rep. Murphy. “The Democrats’ continuing resolution does nothing to address runaway inflation, the border disaster, or Biden’s self-inflicted energy crisis. The American people have had enough of the Democrats’ unhinged spending and reckless policies that have bankrupt our country.”

