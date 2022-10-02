  1. Select a City
  2. Parkton, NC
  3. News
  4. Murphy Votes NO on Democrats Continuing…
Edit

Murphy Votes NO on Democrats Continuing Resolution, Champions GOP Commitment to America

Share

Government and Politics

October 2, 2022

Murphy Votes NO on Democrats Continuing Resolution, Champions GOP Commitment to America

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement after voting NO on the Democrats’ continuing resolution: 

“At a time when North Carolina families are battling 40-year high inflation and a broken economy, this legislation is a missed opportunity to confront some of the Biden Administration’s biggest self-inflicted crises,” said Rep. Murphy. “The Democrats’ continuing resolution does nothing to address runaway inflation, the border disaster, or Biden’s self-inflicted energy crisis. The American people have had enough of the Democrats’ unhinged spending and reckless policies that have bankrupt our country.”

Click here to read more.

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Parkton, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks