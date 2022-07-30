Government and Politics

Murphy Votes to Defend Second Amendment Rights

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement after voting NO on H.R. 1808 – the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022. If signed into law, H.R. 1808 would institute a so-called semiautomatic ‘assault weapons’ ban and outlaw ‘common use’ magazines capable of accepting more than 15 cartridges.

“This blatantly unconstitutional legislation would ban ‘common use’ firearms – a standard clearly supported by Supreme Court jurisprudence on the Second Amendment,” said Rep. Murphy. “The scope of this so-called ‘semiautomatic assault weapon’ ban would do nothing to combat violent crime while simultaneously capturing millions of ‘common use’ sporting rifles, shotguns, and pistols that law-abiding gunowners use for duck hunting and other purposes each and every day. What’s more, this bill’s vague grandfather clauses and ‘secure storage’ provisions could potentially criminalize millions of lawful gun owners.”

“It’s clear that House Democrats are using this bill to mislead Americans, pray on their emotions, and score political points in deep blue cities during an unfavorable election cycle. I swore an oath to defend the constitution and I will always support the rights of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms,” Murphy concluded.