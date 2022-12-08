Government and Politics

Murphy Votes YES on NDAA, Announces $190 Million for Eastern North Carolina

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC) released the following statement after voting “YES” on final passage of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bipartisan defense bill authorizes $858 billion in national defense discretionary programs, including over $190 million dollars for military construction projects at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

"This year’s NDAA is full of fantastic victories for our military-heavy district,” said Rep. Murphy. “This comprehensive package fully funds our national defense, authorizes $190 million dollars for Eastern North Carolina military bases, includes a 4.6 percent pay increase for our troops, and finally repeals the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The bill also includes $500 million for additional housing allowances and $250 million for military commissaries – both of which are essential during a time of record inflation.”

“Our military and veteran community is a pillar of who we are in Eastern North Carolina, and I will always fight to ensure our U.S. Armed Forces have the resources they need to defend our great nation. I am confident that the NDAA will help protect our valiant service members, deter our adversaries, and ultimately strengthen our national defense,” Murphy concluded.

Third District Victories | By the Numbers:

-4.6% PAY INCREASE for service members.

-$500 MILLION for additional housing allowances.

-$250 MILLION to reduce the cost of food and other necessities at military commissaries.

-$47.8 MILLION for a regional Communications Station at Hadnot Point, Camp Lejeune.

-$6.6 MILLION for Schools Modernization planning and design at Camp Lejeune.

-$21 MILLION for an Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at MCAS, Cherry Point.

-$38.4 MILLION for a CH-53K Gearbox Repair and Test Facility at MCAS, Cherry Point.

-$58 MILLION for F-35 Flightline Utility Modernization (Phase 2) at MCAS, Cherry Point.

-$21 MILLION for Three Module Type II Hangar at MCAS, New River.