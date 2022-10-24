Government and Politics

October 24, 2022

Murphy, Waltz, Gallagher, Banks Demand Answers Regarding Chinese Police Arm in NYC

Washington, D.C. – Today, Reps. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03), Mike Waltz (FL-06), Jim Banks (IN-03), and Mike Gallagher (WI-08) sent a follow up letter to the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding reports that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has established a police presence in New York City. In the letter, the members call for an in-person hearing to examine how Chinese police were able to establish a law enforcement branch in the United States.

The members write, “We are writing to follow up on the letter that was sent to you on October 7th, 2022, which was signed by twenty-one Members of Congress and requested a response by October 22nd, 2022. The letter expressed grave concerns about reports that the police authorities of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have opened an overseas police service station in New York City.”

“Safeguard Defenders, a Spain based human rights organization, released a report last month titled 110 Overseas: Chinese Transnationals Policing Gone Wild about the PRC’s recently established overseas police service stations in 21 countries. The report raises alarming questions about the nature and operations of the PRC police service stations, which “eschew official bilateral judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law and may violate the territorial integrity in third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods,” the members continue.

At the conclusion of their letter, the members ask the following questions:

-Since the release of the Safeguard Defense report, has the State Department or Justice Department taken any action, investigative or otherwise, with respect to the PRC’s overseas police service station in New York City?

-Do the presence of the PRC police service station in New York City and its operation violate any U.S. laws?

-Following the release of our letter dated on October 7th, we learned that the Chinese hometown organization American ChangLe Association, which is hosting the PRC police service station in question, has had its tax-exempt status revoked for failure to submit tax filings to IRS.[1] Given that, is the IRS enforcing the penalty under Section 6652(c) with regards to America ChangLe Association NY Inc.?

Read the full letter HERE.

Background: Earlier this month, twenty-one members of Congress, including Murphy, Waltz, Banks, and Gallagher, sent a letter pressing the Biden administration as to why it has allowed a hostile foreign adversary to conduct law enforcement activities within the United States. In the letter, the members ask the Biden administration to divulge any knowledge of this situation and demand a hearing to examine the threat this Chinese police presence may pose to U.S. national security.