September 27, 2012

Your Passport to the Worldâ€¦Gratis.

Smithsonian magazine's Eighth Annual Museum Day Live!

Over 1,500 Museums Offering Free Admission Saturday, September 29

New York - Mark your calendars: On Saturday, September 29 Smithsonian magazine invites every American to join the celebration of arts and culture for the eighth annual Museum Day Live! A journey to celebrate our world's dynamic heritage and culture, participating venues will open their doors for free to anyone who downloads a Museum Day Live! ticket online, emulating the free admission policy of the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based facilities.

Museum Day Live! 2012 is poised to be the largest to date with over 1,500 participating museums, beating last year's record-breaking event. Museums in all 50 states, covering a wide range of topics from art to science to history and more are participating, guaranteeing there will be something of interest for everyone. In addition, 12 mayors have proclaimed Museum Day Live! in their cities and invite citizens to attend the remarkable institutions participating in their local areas: New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Orlando, Columbus, Tampa, Cleveland, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Las Vegas.

"Last year's event drew over 350,000 people and we expect this year's Museum Day Live! to be even larger with the increase in number of participating museums and rise in ticket downloads from people interested in attending," said Jennifer Hicks, Group Publisher, Smithsonian Media. "We look forward to museum-goers enjoying some of the finest museums and cultural institutions that our country has to offer without having to reach for their wallets."

Inclusive by design, Museum Day Live! encourages learning and the dissemination of knowledge nationwide. To find museums participating in your area or for more information please visit, Smithsonian.com/museumdaylive. For alerts and updates on Museum Day Live! please join the Facebook event and follow us on Twitter.