National Foundation to End Senior Hunger News - March 21, 2013

It takes a village Jodi Bellam, Founder, Better Off at Home

Several years ago, I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know my husband’s grandparents. Until then I had never really been exposed to how amazing elderly people are and how much we can learn from them. They lived by themselves in a house in Maryland until they were well into their nineties. It was because of that relationship and many others as my life went on that I got into the senior care business.



I now live outside of Atlanta in one of the hundreds of suburbs that exist in this very large and growing city. It is amazing that anyone would go without in an area like this. Or so you would think. I own an in-home care agency and right after I started my business here, I wanted to get involved in helping seniors who didn’t have the financial means to afford the help they need. Oh the things I have seen. READ MORE