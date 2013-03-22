  1. Select a City
  2. Alexandria, VA
  3. News
  4. National Foundation to End Senior Hunger News - March 21, 2013

National Foundation to End Senior Hunger News - March 21, 2013

Share

Clubs and Organizations

March 22, 2013

It takes a village

Jodi Bellam, Founder, Better Off at Home


Several years ago, I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know my husband’s grandparents. Until then I had never really been exposed to how amazing elderly people are and how much we can learn from them. They lived by themselves in a house in Maryland until they were well into their nineties.  It was because of that relationship and many others as my life went on that I got into the senior care business.

I now live outside of Atlanta in one of the hundreds of suburbs that exist in this very large and growing city. It is amazing that anyone would go without in an area like this. Or so you would think. I own an in-home care agency and right after I started my business here, I wanted to get involved in helping seniors who didn’t have the financial means to afford the help they need. Oh the things I have seen. READ MORE

They used to be farmers, now they're hungry

Roger Johnson, President, National Farmers Union


Senior hunger is a problem that doesn’t discriminate. Whether in the middle of a metropolitan food desert, or on the outskirts of the tiniest rural community, millions of American seniors are at risk of hunger. In recent years, the rate of risk of senior hunger has grown higher in non-metropolitan areas than metropolitan areas, contrary to what some may believe. Seniors in rural areas face the challenge of isolation – many of them “age in place,” miles from the nearest grocery store, family member or volunteer willing to deliver them a meal.

I find that the great irony of rural senior hunger is that many of those hungry seniors were once farmers who worked their entire lives to grow and raise food for the country and the world, and who are now struggling to put food on their own tables. The National Foundation to End Senior Hunger is dedicated to solving these challenges and ending hunger for rural and urban seniors alike, but it also falls upon America’s farmers and ranchers to do their part to feed the hungry in their own communities, both directly and indirectly.. READ MORE

Educating and engaging students in the fight to end hunger and homelessness

Irene Caldwell
President, National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness
 

The National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness is a national network of college students, educators, and community leaders working to fight hunger and homelessness in the U.S. and abroad.   Guided by the belief that young people are in a unique position to make a difference in our society, NSCAHH helps turn concern into action.  

We are still faced with overwhelming national and international problems when it comes to ensuring that people have food and shelter.  In the United States, the richest country in the world, the Census Bureau estimates a spike in poverty rates in 2013, jumping from 15% to over 16% in less than one year.   Globally, almost half of the world’s population lives on less that $2.50 a day, with nearly 22,000 children dying from poverty every single day.  READ MORE

Interview with Syd Mandelbaum:
CEO and Founder of Rock and Wrap It Up!
 

What is Rock and Wrap It Up!? Tell us about your organization and its mission.
Rock and Wrap It Up! is a global, award-winning, anti-poverty think tank. Using greening tactics, we recover food and other assets to be given to agencies fighting poverty, increasing their operating budgets. This allows the agencies to hire more services such as tutors, social workers, job placement counselors and mental health counselors to attack the root cause of poverty. All of our partners are protected by the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Act (Pub. L. No 104-210, 110 Stat. 3011(1996) as long as safe food handling is used. Over one billion meals have been recovered since 1991. READ MORE
In and Around Alexandria, VA
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks